Rejig of Nigeria’s security architecture long overdue –Atiku

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has declared that a rejig of Nigeria’s security architecture is long overdue.

The former Vice President of Nigeria stated this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account on Saturday while expressing shock over the killing of rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State.

According to Atiku, the presidential candidate of the opposition PDP in the 2019 election, the incident is heart breaking, saying words fail him.

He wrote, “Heartbreaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this.

“The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue.

“May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted,” Atiku added.

