Relationships these days are just a waste of time –Uti Nwachukwu | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian media personality and Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu has disclosed his two-cent pertaining to modern-day relationships.

According to the reality star, relationships these days are not worth the effort and investment.

He published this on his verified Twitter account.

Read what he wrote on his Twitter;

“People are getting married for different reasons now such as dating for money, to cover up the culture conditioned shame of being single as well as marrying to cater for their families

Read also: Uti Nwachukwu condemns Nigerians for being spiritually gullible

”Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days! People dating for money. People dating to get access to others they want to sleep with. Unhappy People marrying Unhappy people to cover the culture conditioned shame of being single People marrying to cater for their Family.

“At this rate, with the kind of humans that we have now, e be like to protect your future, peace and stability, na Surrogate/ sperm Bank Sure pass. That way your kids are your kids and no one can destroy your future by dragging them with you. The things we hear!” he tweeted.

Read what he published below.

😆Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days!

People dating for money.

People dating to get access to others they want to sleep with.

Unhappy People marrying Unhappy people to cover the culture conditioned shame of being single🤦🏾‍♂️

People marrying to cater for th — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) March 19, 2021

-eir Family.

🤦🏾‍♂️At this rate, with the kind of humans that we have now, e be like to protect your future, peace and stability, na Surrogate/ sperm Bank

Sure pass. That way your kids are your kids and no one can destroy your future by dragging them with you.The things we hear!👎🏾 — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) March 19, 2021

Join the conversation

Opinions