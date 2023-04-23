Release Kanu if your apology to Nigerians is genuine, lawyer to IPOB leader, Kanu, tells Buhari

The special counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea for forgiveness from those he might have hurt.

Ejimakor, who criticised Buhari’s self-determination policy, saying it led to extrajudicial killings of agitators, challenged the President to order the release of Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), if his apology is to be taken as genuine.

Kanu’s lawyer disclosed this via a Twitter post on Saturday, in reaction to Buhari’s apology to Nigerians, begging for forgiveness of those he had hurt.

Reacting, Ejimakor said: “Dear President Muhammadu Buhari. Your policy on self-determination led to extrajudicial killings, detentions, torture and an infamous extraordinary detention.

“Prove that your apology is genuine by freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all detained on account of self-determination.”

