Release me in 7 days or I sue you, Benue COVID-19 index case threatens NCDC

Benue State COVID-19 index case, Mrs Susan Idoko, has threatened the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with a lawsuit if she is not released within seven days from the Abuja COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre.

Idoko, who was diagnosed for the virus in Makurdi, the Benue State capital about 53 days ago, had been in constant faceoff with the NCDC and the Nigerian Government, as she insisted that she does not have the virus.

Though the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire on Wednesday, said Mrs. Idoko had refused to let the NCDC and other medical personnel take her samples so they can do a final test on her before she is discharged, her lawyer, Steven Eke told reporters in Abuja on Friday that Idoko has lost confidence in the capabilities of the NCDC.

According to Eke, his client demands an independent test to be conducted by the World Health Organization under the supervision of the British High Commission and her personal physician.

The lawyer further said that the continued detention of Mrs. Idoko, in the name of isolation is a clear violation of her fundamental human rights and that she will head to court if it persists.

However, Ehanire disclosed on Friday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that he has been able to persuade Idoko to consent to being tested.

According to the minister, the sample has been taken and the result will be out in a couple of days.

