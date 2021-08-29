News
Released Niger Islamiyya school pupils reunited with parents
The remaining pupils of the Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school, Tegina, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, who were released on Thursday, have been reunited with their parents.
The Headmaster of the school, Alhaji Alhassan Garba, who disclosed this to Ripples Nigeria on Sunday, said he personally supervised the handing over of the kids to their parents after they had been profiled by the state government and given adequate medical attention.
“I personally supervised the hand over of the pupils to their parents on Friday and Saturday.
“All the parents were happy to have their children back and willing to allow them to continue to acquire their education in the same school.
“I personally went and picked the pupils at a village called Gwaska in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
READ ALSO: One feared dead as 200 students of Islamiyya School, Rafi, Niger State abducted
“The abductors of the pupils, after collecting ransom, insisted that I must personally go there and pick the children .
“I had to take a bike from Birnin Gwari town to a particular destination were I picked the children for onward journey back to Minna,” he said.
Garba added that the management of the school would soon meet with the community to workout the modalities for the reopening of the institution which had been closed for three months now.
“The Chairman of Rafi Local Government, Alhaji Ismail Dan Modibi, councilors and other stakeholders, will soon deliberate on various forms of security measures to be adopted if the school resumed normal academic activities,” the headmaster added.
