Relief for Gov Umahi, dep, as Appeal Court dismisses suit challenging their defection

The Court of Appeal Enugu Division, on Friday, held that Governor David Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, had the right to move to any political party they so wished.

According to the appellate court, there was no section in the constitution, the supreme law of the land, that barred a sitting governor from changing his political party.

Details coming…

