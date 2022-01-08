Politics
Religion, ethnicity cannot break up Nigeria – Osinbajo
The Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo said on Saturday Nigeria would not disintegrate despite its current challenges.
Nigeria has been torn apart by several challenges, including insecurity in many parts of the country.
Osinbajo, who stated this during his visit to the Emir of Katagum, Umar Farouk, in Bauchi State, said neither religion nor ethnicity would break up the country.
He said: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo canvasses support for businesses in Nigeria
“There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.
“Katagum Emirate is a place where your royal highness has continuously demonstrated the willingness to accommodate people from all parts of the country.
“Every one of us is here because of our personal relationship with you, this is the way leadership should be.”
