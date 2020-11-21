Religious group foresees ‘new beginning’ for Nigeria

An inter-faith religious body, the National Inter-Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) on Friday urged “enemies of Nigeria” plotting the nation’s fall to desist from the act.

The clerics who are drawn from the two major religions in the country, said the principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria would be put to shame.

NIFROP’s Coordinator, Bishop Sunday Garuba, made the declarations at the ongoing 21 days inter-faith prayers for Nigeria organised by the Unity Church and Unity Mosque in Abuja.

He said the prayers of Nigerians had been heard and “God has sent His angels to take charge over the affairs of the nation.”

He predicted a new beginning for the country at the end of the prayer sessions, declaring that Nigeria would be free from the clutches of the enemies.

The statement read:

Read also: Your President refers to me as ‘Baba,’ Buhari tells Senegalese religious group

“My brethren,

This is indeed the day that the Lord has made and we must rejoice and be glad in it, for His words are yes and amen. I want to use this special occasion to thank you all for your steadfastness so far in this programme.

“As we all know, Nigeria is God’s own country. Therefore, we are not ignorant of the devices of the plans of the enemies against the peace and prosperity of our country, for the Bible tells us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but principalities and wickedness in high places.

“Our gathering is indeed a testament of an unflinching love for our country. This much has characterized our previous gatherings, and our enemies have been out to shame to the glory of God.

“I am indeed elated that God is indeed on the throne as it is succinct to state that we have all come together regardless of our ethnic and religious affiliations to come to God seeking for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

“This 21 days inter-faith prayers and fasting is ordained by God, and there shall be signs and wonders at the end of the day. Those principalities and powers that have ganged up against Nigeria shall be indeed put to shame.

“My brethren, let us make no mistakes about what we are doing, for in the eyes of men, it might be a routine exercise, but indeed we are fulfilling a divine mandate to see that Nigeria experiences peace and prosperity in all spheres of our socio-economic lives.

“This gathering is also to give a decree against the enemies of Nigeria to be put to shame in their dark and evil corners. And all their machinations shall be null and void because God is on the throne.

“I have good news for all of us gathered here, and it is the fact that God has sent His angels to take charge over the affairs of Nigeria and all those that have constituted themselves into mini-gods would indeed be put to shame.

We are going to pray to God to send down confusion into the midst of those that have ganged up against Nigeria.

“I am excited that at the end of our 21 days of prayers and fasting, there shall be a new beginning and Nigeria shall be free from the clutches of those that are against our progress as a country. We have been praying, and we shall continue to pray.”

Join the conversation

Opinions