RELIGIOUS PERSECUTION LIST: US decision confirmed true position of Christians in Nigeria – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed satisfaction with the United States government’s decision to place Nigeria on its list of nations where religious intolerance holds sway.

CAN made its position on the development known in a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to its president, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

The body, however, noted that it is not happy with the listing of Nigeria among nations with religious intolerance, but it is satisfied that the US has observed the situation in the country.

The statement read: “We are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that, at least, the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming an endangered species in their fatherland.”

CAN said the reasons given by the US are too glaring to be disputed.

‘‘The US, like every other country, has an embassy here that monitors and reports back what the country is going through and the approach being adopted by the government for addressing the situation.

“The Nigerian government failed to implement effective strategies to prevent or stop such violence or to hold perpetrators accountable.

READ ALSO: SPECIAL WATCH LIST: Nigerian govt accuses US of ‘sowing seed of religious discord’

“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has made this known to President Muhammadu Buhari in all our meetings with him to see the whole country as his constituency and to avoid nepotism as much as possible; but instead of correcting the imbalance, one of his aides is fond of abusing and insulting the association using every unprintable word.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, a few days ago, called for an amendment to the Constitution with a view to adding more Sharia contents. Since the Chief Justice has not denied the story and the government has failed to call him to order, it is crystal clear that the US government has more facts than the government thinks.

“If the government is sensitive to our yearnings and aspirations, how come no Christian is heading any of the three arms of government in the present dispensation? This is unprecedented in the history of this country since Independence. Is that one of the reasons why no Christian worthy of occupying any of those sensitive positions?”

CAN also expressed dismay at the composition of the National Security Council and described it as a slap on the face of the Christians.

‘‘We learnt that 98 percent of its members come from one part of the country and people of the same faith. Let the government unmask its members including their religions and states of origin.

“The government is telling us that Christians are not worthy for those key appointments but to play the second fiddle.”

Join the conversation

Opinions