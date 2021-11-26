Entertainment
Rema comes for DJ Neptune for publishing song without his consent
Nigerian rapper Rema has called out disc jockey, DJ Neptune for publishing the song, ‘for you’ without his consent.
During the early hours of today, Friday, November 26, the star DJ and emPawa frontliner had released his sophomore studio album, Greatness 2.0. On it, a track titled ‘For You’ features the MAVIN/Jonzing act.
In a 5-tweet thread, Rema ranted, “With all due respect chief! Dropped my old record without due process?!! I’m not happy at all @deejayneptune.
Read also: Mavins youngsters Rema, Ayra Starr nominated for the 2021 MOBO Award
“Don’t violate the codes, can’t drop my song without my notice, can’t even remember the last time we spoke big bro. I pleaded with my manager behind the scenes when y’all tagged me before it dropped. Y’all still went ahead! c’mon nau!’
Read the full thread:
