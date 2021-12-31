‘Remain hopeful despite the challenges,’ Tinubu charges Nigerians in New Year

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday urged Nigerians to be hopeful despite the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

Tinubu, who made the call in his New Year message to Nigerians, advised the citizens to remain united in order to achieve national development.

He said: “Foremost, let us thank God that we have reached this moment. The outgoing year had its blessings but for many of us it was a hard and difficult one of serious challenges and struggle.

“The entire world continued to be troubled by the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant social and economic woes. Nigeria fought wisely and bravely to prevent the worst of the pandemic from visiting us. We succeeded in great part but we still felt and feel the effects of this unprecedented public health challenge.

“While we still contend against this scourge, let us take great solace in one incontestable fact. With relatively few resources, we have contained this disease more than it has contained us. This speaks to the strength and resilience of our national spirit.

“This episode has shown us that when we put our collective will and energy to a thing, nothing will stop us from our common purpose. Nothing can beat back our pursuit of the common good.

“No matter what may confront us, God never leaves us bereft of hope or positive solution. It is upon us to find the God-given courage and vision in ourselves to stand up to problems that seek to shackle us that we may bring these problems low and so that we may elevate this nation and its people to a much higher place.

“I say this not just to say a nice thing during the holiday season. I say this because it is our greater truth. It is our national destiny. In this new year, let us seize that destiny as never before. So I enjoin you to enter 2022 with hope and with the unyielding determination that our hope and collective toil will succeed in bringing forth a more prosperous and just nation. Hope that things will be better.”

On Boko Haram insurgency, banditry and other crimes ravaging Nigeria, the ex-Lagos governor added: “Insecurity is here in many areas. But we will battle and battle and battle it again until it is subdued and extinguished from the face of the nation.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and our security agencies are doing their best to confront the menace. The President has vowed to end this evil. Let’s us join and support him in this common cause regardless of partisan or other affiliation.”

