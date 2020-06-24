Remains of Lagos flood victim found

The body of a 19-year-old teenager who was swept away by flood on Monday in Surulere area of Lagos has been recovered on Tuesday morning.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has disclosed.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the remains of the deceased was recovered from the Onilegogoro canal in the Surulere area of the state.

The teenager reportedly fell into the canal beside Surulere Plaza while trying to find her way after the heavy rain.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated, “Around 12.30pm on Monday, a 19-year-old girl, Aishat, was swept away by flood, which submerged the canal on Alapafuja Close linking Bank Olemoh in Surulere as a result of persistent rainfall.

“However, the LASEMA Response Team and community members searched for her in the adjoining canals but to no avail.

Her corpse was later found in the Onilegogoro canal in Surulere around 8.30am on Tuesday, and she was buried by community members beside the canal.”

