Remark on Umahi’s switch to APC exposed Buhari’s incompetence – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari over his comment on the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the president’s comment on the governor’s switch to the ruling party as a dereliction of duty and “political scavenging.”

President Buhari had said on Wednesday he was proud of Umahi over his defection to the APC and hailed the switch as a “bold move driven purely by principle rather than opportunistic motives.”

But the PDP in its reaction said the statement credited to the president also exposed how “the nation was brought to her knees as compelling demands of office are made to suffer while the presidency gloats over trivial issues.”

The party described “Buhari’s action in abandoning the responsibilities of his office at this critical time to focus on a personal partisan adventure of an individual as a misplacement of energy.”

The statement read: “The development further exposes Mr. President’s incompetence and poor understanding of the tenets of leadership, statesmanship and expectations of his office.

“The PDP holds as appalling that the Buhari presidency is showing more urgency in commenting on political adventures rather than expressing concern on the reported kidnapping of 12 senior police officers by bandits.

“The party observed that if President Buhari had used the same urgency he displayed in commenting on Governor Umahi’s defection to address the issue of police brutality, the crisis situation, death and arson, the destruction of public and private property witnessed in the aftermath of the endSARS protest would have been averted.”

