Remi Tinubu calls Sen Adeyemi 'wolf in sheep’s clothing' for tackling Buhari over insecurity | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Remi Tinubu calls Sen Adeyemi ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ for tackling Buhari over insecurity
Wife of former Lagos State governor and Senator representing Lagos Central at the Senate, Remi Tinubu, has attacked her colleague, Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West), for daring to speak out on the spate of insecurity across the country.
Adeyemi had, on Tuesday, during a debate on the floor of the Senate, called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administraton to seek foreign assistance on the insecurity challenges in the country.
The Kogi West Senator, while supporting a motion sponsored by a Senator from Niger State, Sani Musa, had broken down during plenary and wept profusely over the sustained devastation by criminals across the country.
He also used the opportunity to call on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to seek foreign help without further delay.
“This is the worst instability we are facing. In fact, this is worse than the civil war.”
However, Mrs. Tinubu who took exception to the call, called out on her colleague who is also a member of her party, the APC.
“Are you in PDP? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”
But Adeyemi ignored her and continued:
“We shouldn’t pretend that we need foreign support now. Billions of naira have been voted for security services and nothing is coming out of it.
“I’m a party man and I’m supporting APC but it has gotten to a point that as supporters we cannot keep quiet,” Adeyemi said.
