Remo Stars win historic NPFL title

Remo Stars have secured the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title following a tense 1-0 triumph over Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne on Sunday.

Olamilekan Adedayo scored the decisive goal for Daniel Ogunmodede’s team just six minutes from the end.

The Sky Blue Stars now sit atop the table with 68 points from 35 matches, holding a commanding 10-point lead over second-placed Rivers United, who have also played 35 games.

This triumph marks Remo Stars as the first privately owned club to win the NPFL title since the now-defunct Udoji United achieved the feat in 1996.

They also become the first team from Nigeria’s South West region to lift the trophy since the disbanded Julius Berger side did so in 2000.

With the title secured, Remo Stars will represent Nigeria in next season’s CAF Champions League.

