Renault deepens partnership with Google to become preferred cloud supplier. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Renault deepens partnership with Google to become preferred cloud supplier

French automaker, Renault, has announced deepening its partnership with tech giant, Google, in a bid to expand its partnership in software services for future Renault vehicles.

Renault Chief Executive, Luca de Meo, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The French multinational automobile manufacturer, established in 1899, explained that Google will become its preferred cloud supplier.

“We want to make the car an intelligent object that learns and one that can be upgraded over the air like a mobile phone,” Luca de Meo said.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the partnership is aimed at developing a set of onboard and offboard software components that are dedicated to “Software Defined Vehicle” (SDV).

Commenting on the partnership, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet said:

“Our collaboration with Renault Group has advanced comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following services is primarily a search engine?

A. Facebook

B. Amazon

C. Pinterest

D. Yahoo!

Answer: see end of post

2. Algeria-based super app, Yassir, secures $150 million Series B funding

An Algerian super app, Yassir, has announced securing $150 million in Series B funding led by BOND.

Noureddine Tayebi, Founder and CEO of Yassir, confirmed the funding in a media release on Tuesday.

The founder noted that the fund also saw participation from DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures (aka Spike Ventures), and Y Combinator, among other investors.

Launched in 2017, the super app provides users with a suite of services, including rideshare, food and grocery delivery, and financial services.

“In the markets where we operate, we are already having a considerable impact on how people manage their day-to-day lives,” Tayebi explained.

He added that the company is looking forward to expanding its presence into other geographies.

3. Two Jumia co-founders, Jeremy and Sacha step-down

Global e-commerce giant, Jumia, has announced that Jeremy Hodara and Sacha Poignonnec, cofounders at Jumia, have stepped down from their roles as co-CEOs.

Jonathan Klein, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, confirmed the development in a media release on Tuesday.

According to the release, the ex-CEOs will be replaced by Francis Dufay, who joined Jumia in 2014.

Francis has held several senior leadership roles, including CEO of Ivory Coast and recently the Executive Vice President for Africa.

Abdesslam Benzitouni, Jumia’s Head of PR and Communications also announced that Antoine Maillet-Mezeray who was previously the Group’s Chief Financial Officer has been elevated to Executive Vice President, Finance & Operations.

“Antoine has been with Jumia for over six years and has played an instrumental role in driving the finance function and further developing it in a public market context,” said Benzitouni.

While thanking Jeremy and Sacha for their various roles, Klein said:

“As we look ahead to the next chapter of Jumia’s journey, we want to bring more focus to the core e-commerce business as part of a more simplified and efficient organization with stronger fundamentals and a clearer path to profitability.”

Trivia Answer: Yahoo!

Yahoo! is one of the Internet’s leading search engines. It is also the largest Web portal, providing links to thousands of other websites.

These links include sites from the Yahoo! Directory as well as news stories that are updated several times a day.

By Kayode Hamsat

