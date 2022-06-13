Politics
Reno Omokri bashes El-Rufai, Fani-Kayode over comments of APC’s ‘bright chances’ in 2023
A lawyer and socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, has ripped into Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, over their recent comments on the chances of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win in 2023 general elections.
Reno, who featured in an interview on Arise TV on Monday, described the duo as being scared of Atiku Abubakar’s presidency.
The duo in separate interviews last week spoke extensively on the bright chances of the ruling party to defeat the opposition parties in the coming elections.
Given the factor of incumbency enjoyed by APC, both members expressed confidence that their presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would emerge the president.
Reacting, Reno said the comment by the Kaduna State governor was rooted in his fear for Atiku’s presidency.
“El-Rufai is no surprise. He is afraid of Atiku’s presidency. He can’t conceive it. Look at what he did to his enemies in Kaduna State. He destroyed houses, sent people to exile and others. He is afraid of what will be if Atiku emerges President in 2023.”
The former presidential spokesperson also berated Fani-Kayode, adding that he lacks the requisite knowledge of how Nigerian politics operates.
“I won’t be moved by Femi Fani-Kayode actually. He is politically immature. He and more people don’t know how politics works in Nigeria. They don’t understand events.”
Reno canvassed support for Atiku Abubakar, stressing his strength and knowledge to turn Nigeria around.
