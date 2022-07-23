Reno Omokri dares IPOB to kill him over comments on Peter Obi

Former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, has dared the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to kill him for daring to make comments on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, which his supporters found uncomplementary.

Omokri, in a post on his Facebook page on Friday, raised an alarm that members of IPOB hiding under the ‘Obidients’ advocates, as suporters of Obi are known, were after his life and dared them to carry out their threats.

In the post, Omokri said there was no difference between IPOB members and the supporters of Obi who attack people who do not agree with them on issues pertaining to their preferred candidate.

“I criticized Peter Obi, the next day IPOB’s official lawyer blasted me? Then I started receiving threats left, right and centre?” The political critic wrote.

“Who do you think you are kidding? Me? At night, in their covens, there is absolutely NO DIFFERENCE between IPOB and the core Obidients!. You can just imagine these IPOB people disguised as Obidients thinking they can silence me.

“Are you guys okay? Me? The vast majority of those who are enjoying the social media cruise with you may not know who you guys truly are, but I do!

“If you, the IPOB team at the core of this Obidient movement want to allow yourself to be deceived by these people who are only jumping on your train because they want to trend, that is your headache.

“But if you come after me, make sure you kill me. Because if I survive…” he said.

