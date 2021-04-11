Reno Omokri slams celebrities who go broke in their old age | Ripples Nigeria

Former Presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to drag celebrities who become financially inept in their old age.

In his post, Reno Omokri held nothing back as he berated celebrities for their lavish spending and failure to invest for the future.

Read also: Reno Omokri urges Pentecostals to quit tearing down clergymen due to their sins

Here is what he wrote;

“If you are an actor, singer, or other celebrity, invest the money you make now for your future. Dont use it to go broke trying to look rich. Because, there’s little sympathy for celebrities who go broke in old age and accuse fans of abandoning them”

Join the conversation

Opinions