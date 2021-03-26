Reno Omokri urges Pentecostals to quit tearing down clergymen due to their sins | Ripples Nigeria

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri in a Twitter post has urged Pentecostals to desist from criticising their spiritual leaders due to their mistakes or sins.

The social media commentator and presidential aide to ex-president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan admonished Pentecostals to learn from Catholics.

In his post, Reno lauded the ability of Catholics to stand by their priests when caught in sins.

He maintained that why there is love among Catholics is due to the fact that they see a priest who is caught in sin as a wounded soldier; who needs backup and protections, rather than an average Pentecostalist, who will pour out a bowl of criticism on the face of his pastor when he is caught in the web of iniquity.

Read what he published on his Twitter page;

“One thing I admire in Catholics is that if a priest is caught in sin, they see him as a wounded soldier who needs protection. But Pentecostals will tear down pastors caught in sin.

A pastor is like a striker. Strikers are marked by the enemy more than other players”

