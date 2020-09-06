Reopening of schools without adherence to COVID-19 protocols dangerous —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan Chapter, on Sunday warned against the reopening of schools without ensuring compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The union said the lives of teachers and students were more important than pecuniary gains.

The Chairman of ASUU in the institution, Prof. Ayo Akinwole, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan, said negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on schools could be enormous if responsibility was not taken to ensure the safety of teachers and students.

He noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, public universities were overcrowded with students and hostel facilities took more than its capacity.

The varsity don warned parents not to jubilate at the news of a possible reopening of schools.

Akinwole said: “What we are simply saying is that the Federal Government should adhere to its own set of guidelines.

“Our position, as a responsible union in all these is that; throwing schools open in the midst of all these, is an open invitation to the tragic explosion of the COVID-19 scourge on a scale never witnessed anywhere since its outbreak.”

He said the union was aware that there had been agitations from some quarters for the government to reopen schools.

The ASUU official alleged that the people leading the campaign for reopening of schools are the proprietors of private universities.

He added: “ASUU is not in any way opposed to this call.

“However, Nigerians should honestly interrogate this position. Has the Nigerian government met the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) criteria on COVID–19 protocols in our institutions?

“COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us. It is in recognition of this fact that the government itself has rolled out certain conditions to be met before schools are reopened.”

