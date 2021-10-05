Rep dares Buhari to expose Kanu, Igboho’s sponsor

A member of the House of Representatives, Ben Rollands Igbakpa, on Tuesday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to expose the lawmaker sponsoring the secessionist agitators in the country.

Buhari had in his independence anniversary address last Friday, said the government had identified sponsors of the secessionist groups and their leaders.

He added that among them was a member of the National Assembly.

The President said: “The recent arrests of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Adeyemo, and the ongoing investigations being conducted, have revealed certain high-profile financiers behind these individuals.

“We are vigorously pursuing these financiers including one identified as a serving member of the National Assembly.”

Nnamdi Kanu, who is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was rearrested in an undisclosed country on June 27.

He is standing trial for alleged treason and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The self-professed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, was arrested in the Benin Republic in August for entering the country illegally.

He was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) for alleged illegal possession of AK-47 rifles and more than 5000 rounds of ammunition following a raid on his Oyo State residence on July 1.

Igbakpa, who is representing the Ethiope Federal Constituency of Delta State, addressed his colleagues under the matters of privilege.

He urged the House to prevail on the President to name the sponsors of the secessionist groups and prosecute them accordingly.

According to him, it is absolutely important for Buhari to expose the person financing the self-determination groups in order to save the lawmakers from embarrassment.

He added that his privilege had been breached by the President’s address.

Igbakpa said: “The President, in his speech, noted that one of us is sponsoring terrorism. That means we are prime suspects. He didn’t name that person.

“They have been calling me from all over the world. My friends have been saying who among you is sponsoring terrorists? All of us are prime suspects.”

In his response, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila said the matter had been noted, adding that the leadership would get back to the lawmaker.

He, however, said the matter was not up for debate.

The speaker said: “Thank you Hon. Ben, your privilege is noted and we will get back to you on that.”

Another lawmaker later interjected, saying “this is serious.”

Gbajabiamila stopped the lawmaker and ended the proceedings.

He added: “What is serious? He (Igbakpa) came under matters of privilege and it is not to be debated.”

