Rep decries killing of ‘over 100’ people in Plateau overnight attacks

A member of the House of Representatives from Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Solomon Maren, said on Wednesday over 100 people had been killed by suspected herdsmen in the constituency in the last two days.

Gunmen had on Tuesday attacked several communities in the Mangu local government area of the state and killed more than 30 people.

The attackers also set fire to houses and destroyed farmlands in the affected communities.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the lawmaker lamented that over 200 people had been killed by gunmen in the constituency in the last four months.

He added that the victims of the latest attacks are women and children.

Maren urged President Muhammadu Buhari to order the deployment of security agents to the constituency to check the attacks.

The statement read: “I find it expedient at this time to intimate the world on the unfortunate happenings in my constituency Mangu/Bokkos federal constituency Plateau state, in the last two days, where over 100 persons, most of them women, and children have been massacred and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during an overnight unprovoked attack at their houses burnt down including foodstuff, food barns, and seedlings,” the statement reads.

“These killings are one among many in the constituency, where over 200 persons have been killed in the last four months before this one. Government may claim to be doing its best but its best is not good enough since it is not able to stop the killings in years. However, I commend the few gallant officers working without sufficient arms, yet gave themselves to save lives.

“The responsibility lies in the president to first condemn the dastard act which we expect him to do and immediately go ahead to protect lives and properties which is the primary responsibility of the government.

“Therefore, I urge the president to order the security agencies to move into the area with immediate effect to curb the killings as well as the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and other well-spirited organisations to also move in with relief materials for the wounded survivors of the dastard attack.

“While urging for support across boards, I condemn the attack in its entirety and call for calm and no one should take the law into their hands.”

