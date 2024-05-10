Rep denies receiving $140m bribe from fleeing Binance director

The lawmaker representing Aguata Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the National Assembly, Dominic Okafor, has denied receiving a $140 million bribe from an Executive Director of a cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, Mr. Nadeem Anjarwalla.

Anjawalla, who is one of the two officials of Binance standing trial alongside the company for alleged tax evasion and other criminal acts, escaped from detention and left the country in March.

An online platform had alleged that the lawmaker received $140 million bribe from the Binance official.

Okafor spoke at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He denied the allegation and threatened to take legal action against the organisation.

The lawmaker denied knowledge of such a transaction with the company and described the report as an attempt to tarnish his image.

Okafor said he had moved a motion on the matter at the House of Representatives.

He said: “Shortly after I moved that motion which was well received and a lot of people were calling to commend me; I started getting calls from my friends all over the world saying I collected bribe from this very company.

“I did a letter to them which I copied the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Clerk, Inspector- General of Police, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Department of Security Service (DSS)

“I asked them to retrieve the information within 24 hours if not I will take legal action against them. I am here to exonerate myself from such accusations aimed at tarnishing my image which I have earned over the years.

“For the online media man who accused me of collecting $140 million, I do not think that it is something we would sweep under the carpet. I am discussing with my legal team to know the right action to take.”

