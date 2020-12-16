Rep dumps SDP for APC in Ondo

A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Tajudeen Adefioye, on Wednesday, dumped the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adefisoye represents Idanre/Ifedore Federal constituency of Ondo State in the lower legislative chamber.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who confirmed the development at the plenary, said the lawmaker attributed his defection to APC to the crisis rocking his party.

He added that the lawmaker also cited protracted court cases that had negatively affected the party as the reason for his defection to the ruling party.

On a lighter mood, the speaker asked the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, if he had anything to say on his colleague’s defection to APC.

READ ALSO: Some ZLP members join APC in Ondo

But Elumelu described the defection as unconstitutional.

Two lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) had on Tuesday defected to the APC.

A member of the Ondo State, Chief Tokunbo Adetoro, also joined the ruling party from the Action Democracy Congress (ADC) last month.

The Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, and another top member of the House of Representatives, Hernan Hembe, also switched to the APC from PDP last month, swelling the number of opposition party members to join the ruling party in the last few weeks.

Join the conversation

Opinions