Rep member claims govt officials sign loan documents written in Chinese language which they don’t understand

Nigerian government officials sign most loan documents from China not really understanding what they are signing, a House of Representatives member has claimed.

The Reps member, Ben Ibakpa said some of the loan documents were “written in the Chinese language” but got signed by some Nigerian government officials.

Ibakpa made the claim when he appeared on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise Daily.

The lawmaker, who represents Ethiope Federal Constituency, also said that National Assembly members were kept in the dark before now concerning the Chinese loans.

He said, “The National Assembly is kept in the dark in all these loans. The National Assembly is not part of it. Even the Bureau for Public Procurement is not aware of these loans.

“These loans are collected via the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). They bring a bill, the Federal executive approves the bill.”

Ibakpa advised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, which came to power on the mantra of anti-corruption, should do better to check “these loans as corruption is fueled by awarding of contracts”.

He accepted that the National Assembly might have failed to do the right thing over the years.

He, however, asuured that whatever had been done in the past that was not correct needed to be corrected.

On the 2020 budget he said, “We are talking about over N2 trillion appropriated for debt servicing. We appropriate and we don’t know how this money is being spent. That is why we need to look into what has been happening since 2002.”

