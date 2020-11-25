Rep member leads constituency to petition Akpabio over exclusion from NDDC budgetary provision

Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo State has cried out for being excluded from the budgetary provisions of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The people made their position known in a petition to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Goodwill Akpabio.

The petition by the constituency which was made available to newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital on Tuesday, November 24, was signed by the constituency’s House of Reps member, Mr Dennis Idahosa and 99 others.

They lamented that in the last four years no single project had been executed in Ovia constituency amid the over N500 billion budget the Niger Delta Ministry and the NDDC had expended.

They, therefore, in the petition, urged Akpabio to urgently see to the reconstructing of Udo-Inikhorogha and Ekheuan – Gelegele road which leads to some of the oil-producing communities in the constituency.

“With about half a trillion naira budgeted for MNDA and NDDC in the last four years, it is grossly inappropriate that no project was captured in the budget for Ovia Federal Constituency.

“Communities in Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State, are agrarian and fishing communities with a huge population of youths that are challenged by unemployment, yet law-abiding, irrespective of being from oil-producing communities.

“The patience of our youths and people on the total neglect of Ovia Federal Constituency by your Ministry and the NDDC is waning by the day,” the people said.

