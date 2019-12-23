Repair dilapidated roads with N37bn earmarked for NASS complex renovation, Falana tells Nigerian govt

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has condemned the approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex by President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2020 budget.

Falana, who expressed his displeasure at the development in a statement on Sunday, asked the Federal Government to instead spend the money on the rehabilitation of public roads across the country.

The roads, according to him, have become death traps.

The lawyer also dismissed claims by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, that there has not been a major renovation of the National Assembly building in the last 20 years.

He said former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration spent N40.2 billion on the renovation of the complex six years ago.

Read also: ’Fear not and speak truth to power’, Fani-Kayode tells TY Danjuma

Falana said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex. The amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is, however, not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

“In justifying the cost of the renovation, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, told journalists in Abuja last Monday that there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

“But contrary to the highly misleading explanation of the Senate President, we have confirmed that the Goodluck Jonathan administration spent N40.2 billion on the renovation of the National Assembly complex in 2013.

“In view of the fact that it has been confirmed that the complex was renovated for N40 billion six years ago, the N37 billion set aside for another renovation should be spent on public roads that have become death traps.”

Join the conversation

Opinions