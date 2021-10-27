Replace 1999 Constitution with that of 1963 —Afenifere

The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere has urged political stakeholders to ensure a return to the 1963 Constitution while jettisoning the current 1999 Constitution in order to tackle the underlying problems in the country.

Afenifere made this call on Tuesday via a communique issued at the end of its meeting held at the home of its leader, Ayo Adebanjo in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The communique signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi noted that the problems bedevilling the country will persist until these changes are effected.

”The country should go back to the 1963 Constitution that was abrogated by the military or in the alternative, the meeting of ethnic nationalities and related stakeholders should be conveyed. Such a meeting would provide an opportunity for all of us to redefine the basis of staying together. We are still very much convinced that it is in either of the two propositions that solutions to numerous problems afflicting Nigeria lie.

“Restructuring that berths true federalism must take place before the 2023 elections. We recall that many issues that Afenifere initiated could be unpopular at the beginning. For insisting on true federalism, we were dubbed as separatists.

“But we are not perturbed. For, we were usually vindicated at the end of the day whenever we take a principled position. We have no doubt whatsoever that no matter the party that takes over in 2023, the problems of Nigeria will remain, if not aggravated if the present Constitution is not changed to devolve power with true federalism entrenched.”

