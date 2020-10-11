Report I prevailed on Buhari not to #ENDSARS ‘lie from the pit of hell’ —Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Sunday reacted to a report that he prevailed on President Muhammadu Buhari not to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

The president, according to the report, had made up his mind about the dissolution of the controversial police unit after a meeting with the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last week.

The report claimed that Adesina convinced President Buhari not to give in to the public outcry and labelled the protesters as “Twitter warriors”.

The IGP announced the scrapping of the SARS on Sunday after a week-long nationwide protest over the agency’s brutality.

However, in his reaction to the claim on his Facebook page, the presidential aide described the report as outright falsehood.

He urged Nigerians to ignore the report, saying it was a concoction and falsehood from a diseased mind bent on causing disaffection against other people.

Adesina said: “An online newspaper published by a so-called journalist notorious for fake stories has published that President Muhammadu Buhari was to have scrapped the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) on Friday, but was prevailed upon by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, not to do so.

“The tendentious publication claimed Adesina hinged his argument on the fact that ‘the administration should not surrender to Twitter warriors.

“While the FSARS saga lasted, I did not say a word on it, whether publicly or privately. Why? It was not within my brief. It rested squarely with the Nigeria Police Force, which has its own spokesman.

“For the online publication to have cooked outright falsehood against me shows the riot that is going on in that space, in the name of journalism.

“The brain behind the blog had always twisted stories against me and his former employers would testify that I had officially reported him about twice, till I then declined to grant him interviews again.

“The publication should please be treated as what it is: lie from the pit of hell. A concoction, falsehood from a diseased mind, bent on causing disaffection against other people.”

