Report on DSS opposition to APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket false – Presidency

The presidency on Friday dismissed a report that the Department of State Service (DSS) advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) against adopting a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A report emerged on Friday that the DSS had in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari expressed the fear that a Muslim-Muslim ticket would trigger a fresh sectarian crisis that could destabilise the nation.

The report added that the document which was sent to the president by the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, advised the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to think carefully about the security ramifications of his choice before making it public.

Tinubu picked the former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate last Sunday.

READ ALSO: Christian group in North rejects APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

The decision has attracted backlash in the country, especially among the Christian community.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, the presidency described the report as an outright falsehood and urged Nigerians to ignore it.

The presidency added that the report was intended to cause division between Tinubu and Shettima.

“This so-called publication is like a lethal virus,” Shehu stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now