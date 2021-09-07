Politics
Report on freezing of Kogi account a joke – Gov Bello
The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday described the report on the freezing of the state’s account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a joke taken too far.
The Federal High Court, Lagos, had on August 31 granted the EFCC request to freeze a Kogi State’s account in a commercial bank over a N20 billion loan.
Bello, who fielded questions from State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, denied reports that the EFCC recently blocked some of his state’s salary accounts.
He described the alleged misappropriation of the Federal Government’s bailout funds to the state as a lie and misrepresentation of facts.
He counseled the anti-graft agency not to allow itself to be led on a “journey of no discovery.”
Bello said: “I want to urge you to disregard the reports on freezing of Kogi State account. No Kogi state government’s salary account is frozen. None whatsoever. I think it’s just a misrepresentation of facts or is a joke taken too far.
READ ALSO: Kogi govt threatens to sue EFCC
“My Information Commissioner and all those that are concerned with that lies peddled by the EFCC, I think they have responded appropriately. And I will urge each and every Nigerian to please go to Kogi State website and all the facts are there. The banks have denied that we don’t have such an account.
“Besides that, the bailout fund that we obtained, we appropriated in line with the agreement and understanding between the Kogi State government and the workers. All of these were done and we finished all these in 2019. So first, there’s no N20 billion account. So I don’t know where the lie is coming from.
“I think in the days ahead, you will hear exactly where the matter shall be resolved. That’s why I said that it’s a joke taken too far. I want to believe that either the officials of the EFCC may have misled the commission. Remember that we will not just allow this to lie low because Mr. President prides on fighting corruption.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...