Report says Amaechi was reason Peterside was not re-appointed NIMASA boss

Dr. Dakuku Peterside was not re-appointed as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) because the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi did not submit his name for reappointment. It has been learnt.

According to a report by the Nation, the minister was said to have submitted the name of a different person to the Presidency for the job. But the Presidency, was said to have rejected the minister’s choice, but instead, picked Dr Bashir Jamoh for the job.

Peterside’s four years in office expired last week and many had expected he would be reappointed, but President Muhammadu Buhari named Jamoh as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Jamoh has assumed duty as the new executive director of the agency.

Jamoh who assumed office on Tuesday said during the handing over ceremony at the NIMASA head office in Apapa, Lagos, that the agency was committed to ensure the improvement of the core mandate of the agency.

He also said that the agency would continue to promote the nation’s maritime industry to international standard.

He said, ”I must acknowledge the great strides we have made in the area of maritime safety, security, particularly the deep blue project and ensuring the enactment of the anti-piracy law

“Our determination to enthrone a worthy Cabotage regime is legendary and so the regulatory activities which saw Nigeria emerging top in port and flag state control in West and Central Africa.”

Lauding his predecessor he said, “We will follow your foot steps and improve on what you left behind.”

Peterside, in his remarks told NIMASA staff, “We got on the saddle at a time NIMASA and the industry were at its lowest ebb. There were challenges across all levels of the maritime industry from safety, security, maritime labour relations to structural and cultural issues. My colleagues and I knew we had a task; to restore the dignity of the Agency, get it to work for Nigerians, for the maritime industry and put her back on the path of international respect.

“We considered the bigger picture and long term need for the industry before committing to our course of actions. We set to work with a broad reform agenda in 2016 to reposition and restructure NIMASA under five pillars, namely: Survey, Inspection and Certification Transformation Programme; Environment, Security, Emergency Search and Rescue Transformation Initiative; Digital Strategy Reforms; Capacity Building and Promotional Initiatives; and Structural and Cultural Reforms. Listening to all of you speak and even industry stakeholders who are not here, I am satisfied that we have made a difference, we have delivered, we have made the country proud and we have laid the most important foundation for the foremost maritime regulatory agency in Africa to thrive and deliver value.”

The Executive Directors are: Hon. Chudi Offodile, new Executive Director, Finance and Administration; Shehu Ahmed, new Executive Director, Operations; new Director General, NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh; with Hon. Engr Victor Onyekachi Ochei, new Executive Director, Cabortage Services. The new Board Chairman is Chief Okorie Asita.

