Reported ban on Nigerians from visiting Dubai ‘fake news’, Tourism official says

An earlier report stating that Nigerians have been banned from visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as a result of the cyber fraud case involving Hushppuppi and Mr Woodberry has been refuted.

Stella Fubara-Obinwa, Director Africa, International Operations, Dubai tourism debunked the claim on Wednesday during a webinar organized by the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), themed “Tourism Business Opportunities in Face of New Normal.”

According to her, there was never a time, nor was there any publication, which reported that Nigerians had been banned from visiting the UAE.

“I challenge people to show me any publication from the United Arab Emirates which states that Nigerians had been banned from the country.

“This is fake news and am not happy with the development from the Nigeria travel agents.

“Nigeria is very important to Dubai; Nigeria has the highest number of travellers to Dubai, out of the 41 sub-Sahara countries.

“As a matter of fact, Dubai is ready to accommodate visitors, likewise every hospitality business, while we adhere to the new COVID-19 restrictions,” she said.

Fubara-Obinwa informed that Dubai had been opened to tourists from July 7, adding that safety measures had been put in place across all hospitality and tourism outfits.

