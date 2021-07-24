Reports on Ilorin plane accident misleading – Air Peace

The management of Air Peace on Saturday dismissed reports that one of its planes crash-landed in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Reports had said several passengers, including some highly-placed Nigerians, narrowly escaped death when a plane belonging to Air Peace crash-landed at the Ilorin airport on Friday morning.

According to the reports, the plane had a tyre burst shortly after departing Abuja before it forcefully landed at the Ilorin airport.

The reports added that the incident forced the aviation authorities to close the airport runway to traffic.

However, in a statement issued on Saturday night by its spokesman, Stanley Olisa, Air Peace said the reports were misleading and urged people to disregard them.

The statement read: “The attention of Air Peace has been drawn to misleading online reports purporting that our Ilorin bound B737-500 aircraft with registration number 5N-BQR from Abuja, was involved in a crash in Ilorin, around 10:00 a.m. on July 23, 2021.

“For the records, no such thing happened. The reports misrepresented and exaggerated the facts. We can confirm that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a minimal tyre burst while taxing. This debunks all the mischievously headlined reports circulating online, which should be disregarded.

“Our aircraft neither crashed nor crash-landed in Ilorin or in any place for that matter. This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public.

“It was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly. The tyres have, however, been fixed and the aircraft is intact. We condemn the sensational publication of falsehood.

“Air Peace is committed to providing peaceful connectivity across cities and relentlessly observes the highest standards of safety in its operations.”

