Reports on killing of 17 soldiers by Boko Haram outright falsehood – Army

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday described as outright falsehood, recent media publication purporting that 17 of its soldiers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, claiming that rather it was the troops that decimated the terrorists.

The Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Col Aminu Iliyasu, said in a statement that the troops would continue their onslaught on the terrorists.

He said:” The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a fictitious news report credited to certain media organizations, published or posted online on 19 January 2020.

“The malicious reports claimed that not less than 17 soldiers were killed in confrontations between the military and Boko Haram insurgents along Bama – Gwoza road weekend.

“The report further claimed that many soldiers were also said to have been abducted by the insurgents during the confrontations even as the number of casualties, though also large from the Boko Haram side, could not be ascertained.

“It is pertinent to categorically state that the said news reports are not true but are simply the figments of the imaginations of their authors.

READ ALSO: Nigeria presently at a crossroad – Abdusalami

“It is equally pertinent to stress the fact that, while the Nigerian Army recognizes the role of the media in nation-building and indeed considers them as partners in progress, she, however, frowns at some of the unprofessional conducts and activities of a few enemies of our great nation who, by their false, speculative and sensational reportage, continue to undermine national security either wittingly or unwittingly, and in so doing, they are not only soiling the good reputation of some media professionals, but are indeed undermining the sacrificial efforts of the troops fighting the insurgents.

“This is clearly demonstrated in the fabricated or unsubstantiated reports under reference.

“The false reports, which could best be described as Yellow Journalism, have exposed the ignorance and the desperation of its authors and their unscrupulous but failed attempt at creating unnecessary security concerns where there is none.

“It is indeed unfortunate that, while Nigerian Army troops have been doing their best to ensure that there is a safe and secure environment for our people, there are a few people within the media world who, perhaps for pecuniary reasons, are determined to thwart such sacrificial efforts of the troops through such mischievous and completely false publications.”

Join the conversation

Opinions