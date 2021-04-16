Reports on mismanagement of COVID-19 vaccine in Lagos inaccurate – NPHCDA | Ripples Nigeria

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, on Friday described as inaccurate report on the alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 vaccine by Lagos State government.

Shuaib, who disclosed this at a joint media briefing organised by NPHCDA and World Health Organisation in Abuja, said a team set up by the Federal Government to investigate the allegation found out that the reports were false.

He said: “At this juncture, I would like to provide an update on the vaccine accountability issues that erupted in Falomo Clinic, Lagos State.

“We have had a rich engagement with the Governor of Lagos State and his health team led by the Commissioner for Health.

“A rapid fact-finding team was established to investigate the veracity of these reports not only in the said Falomo Clinic but in designated health facilities all over the state.

“The information reaching us is that these reports of widespread mismanagement of the vaccination process were inaccurate and do not represent what transpired in these locations.

“One thing that the PSC and the Lagos State government are aligned behind, is zero tolerance to diversion of COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is free to all Nigerians irrespective of social standing.”

The agency had said on Thursday over one million Nigerians have been vaccinated since the exercise began in March.

