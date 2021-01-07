Reprieve for consumers, as FG orders NERC to suspend new electricity tariff increase

The Federal Government on Thursday directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the new adjustment made recently on electricity tariff, in the country.

NERC had on Tuesday announced an adjustment in electricity tariffs between N2 to N4, saying the new price took effect from January 1.

However, in a statement issued on Thursday, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, said he had directed NERC to suspend the adjusted tariffs.

The statement read: “The public is aware that the Federal Government and the Labour Centres have been engaged in positive discussions about the electricity sector through a joint ad-hoc Committee led by the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Co-Chaired by the Minister of State for Power. Great progress has been made in these deliberations which are set to be concluded at the end of January 2021.

“To promote a constructive conclusion of the dialogue with the Labour Centers (through the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee), I have directed NERC to forestall the implementation of the duly performed minor review (which adjusted tariffs between N2 per kWh and N4 per kWh) until the conclusion of the Joint Ad Hoc Committee’s work at the end of January 2021.

“This will allow for the outcome of all resolutions from the Committee to be implemented together. The administration is committed to creating a sustainable, growing, and rules-based electricity market for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

