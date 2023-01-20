Reprieve for embattled Ekweremadu, as court throws out EFCC’s bid to seize his 40 properties

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, vacated the interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties granted against the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on November 4, 2022.

While giving the ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, said the application for forfeiture filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was fraudulently obtained and not done in good faith, and therefore, ought to be struck out.

Justice Ekwo also held that the EFCC failed to disclose material facts on the matter despite knowing the predicament of Ekweremadu and his wife in the United Kingdom.

“I do not think that the desired objective of the legislature in enacting the provision of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act (AFFOROA), 2006 relied upon by the respondent (EFCC) in initiating the proceeding to obtain an ex-parte order of interim forfeiture order was for the provision to be used in any circumstance where the person affected is not in a position to defend himself or show cause as required,” the judge said.

The judge also disagreed with the EFCC that since the Ekweremadus had failed to file application to show cause, the court should go ahead with the order for final forfeiture of the assets.

“I do not think that this position is correct. The requirement to file affidavit to show cause pursuant to S. 17 of the AFFOROA, 2006 will hold strong in a normal situation where the person required to do so is not fettered by any act, condition or situation that amounts to a deprivation of the right to show cause as required by law.

“In this case, the respondent (EFCC) wrote Exhibit SIE 2 (a letter) to the Crown Prosecution Service in the United Kingdom which letter was used as evidence to deny Senator Ike Ekweremadu bail in the criminal proceedings.

“At the same time, the respondent filed ex-parte application for interim forfeiture which upon order being made thereon required Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife to show cause in Nigeria why an order for final forfeiture ought not to be made.

“I have been asking myself the question repeatedly: How can a citizen of Nigeria who is incarcerated outside the country to the knowledge of the respondent, be expected to show cause in an action in Nigeria brought by the respondent?

“In other words, how do you help to tie down a man and initiate a fight and demand that the same man you have helped to tie down must defend himself?

“This, in my opinion, is an unconscionable act. The act of the respondent clearly shows that this action was brought in bad faith. In law, bad faith entails dishonesty of belief or purpose.

“On the whole, I find that the application for forfeiture, going by the facts of this case has not been brought in good faith and ought to be struck out,” Justice Ekwo added.

“Consequently, I make the following orders:

“An order is hereby made setting aside the interim forfeiture order of the properties of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his companies made by this court on 4th day of November, 2022, upon the ex-parte Originating Motion filed by the Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 27 July, 2022.

”The entire proceeding initiated by the respondent is hereby set aside,” Justice Ekwo declared.

