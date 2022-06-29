Reprieve for Oyo Dep Gov as court restrains Assembly from impeachment move

Temporary reprieve has come the way of embattled Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, as a High Court sitting in Ibadan, on Wednesday, ordered the State House of Assembly to suspend impeachment moves against him.

Olaniyan, had, on Tuesday approached the court asking it to restrain the Assembly from going ahead with the impeachment plot initiated by the House following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers had accused Olaniyan, among other things, of financial recklessness, gross misconduct, and insubordination.

While delivering judgment on the application filed by Olaniyan’s counsel, Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), the presiding judge of the High Court, Justice Ladiran Akintola ruled that the lawmakers should maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction.

Justice Akintola, thereafter, adjourned the case until Tuesday, July 5, for hearing of the respondent’s reply.

