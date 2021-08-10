Reprieve for Secondus as PDP fixes national convention for October

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a national convention to elect new leaders for the party in October this year.

The party took the decision at a meeting between the 13 PDP governors, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and other stakeholders in Abuja.

The tenure of the current National Working Committee (NWC) headed Prince Uche Secondus will end on December 6.

But the party stakeholders agreed to bring the convention forward in a bid to pacify forces demanding Secondus’ resignation as PDP national chairman.

The chairman had come under increasing pressure to leave the position since the resignation of seven national officers of the party last week.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who addressed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) would meet on the convention next week.

He added that the party would constitute a convention planning committee after the meeting.

Tambuwal said: “This meeting has agreed that a NEC meeting would be convened immediately for the party to constitute the national convention planning committee. We agreed that the national convention should hold latest by the end of October.

“As party members of the BoT, members of the governors’ forum, members of former governors’ forum, former ministers, former Senators, former presiding officers of the National Assembly and various stakeholders, we are very happy to announce that we have discussed all matters and we have resolved to continue to work as a united family.

“Also, the zoning committee for the party should also be constituted by the same NEC immediately. The NEC will meet most likely next week and all the issues will be addressed. Prince Uche Secondus will convene the NEC meeting in his capacity as chairman of the party.”

He also urged Nigerians to dismiss insinuations that more governors would dump the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“You can see clearly that 13 of your governors, your ambassadors are in this meeting. We are fully committed to not only resolving the issues at hand but also working assiduously toward delivering good governance in our respective states and moving the party forward.

“Speaking on behalf of my colleagues, we have resolved, we are committed to remaining in PDP. Disregard any rumour, every rumour that any of these distinguished leaders are going anywhere. We are in PDP, we are going to remain in PDP and by the grace of God, we shall be working together to salvage Nigeria,” the Sokoto governor added.

