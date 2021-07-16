Politics
Reps approve Nigerian govt’s request to borrow $8.3bn, €490m
The House of Representatives on Friday approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to borrow $8,325,526,537 and €490,000,000 under the 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.
The lawmakers took the decision after considering the House Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debt Management’s interim report on the 2018-2020 External Borrowing (Rolling) Plan.
The Committee Chairman, Ahmed Dayyabu Safana, who presented the report at the plenary, said the terms and conditions of the loan from the funding agencies would be forwarded to the National Assembly prior to the execution of same for concurrence and proper documentation.
READ ALSO: In visuals, breakdown of Nigerian govt’s N15trn 3-year borrowing plan
He listed the funding agencies as World Bank ($796,000,000), China Exim Bank ($2,901,026,509), Industrial Commercial Bank of China ($2,484,555,304), African Development Bank ($104,200,000), Africa Growing Together Fund ($20,000,000) and French Development Agency (€240,000,000).
Others are – European Investment Bank (€250,000,000), European ECA/KfW/IPEX/AFC ($1,959,744,724) and International Fund For Agricultural Development (IFAD) ($60,000,000).
The House adopted the report after it was supported by the majority of the lawmakers.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....