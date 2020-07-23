Latest Politics

Reps ask EFCC to retrieve stolen NDDC money from officials, contractors

July 23, 2020
The House of Representatives on Thursday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tonretrieve the billions of naira in stolen money belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), allegedly by its officials and contractors.

The lawmakers made the call after the adoption of the report submitted to the House by its committee on Niger Delta,

The report reads in part: “That the House do consider the report of the committee on Niger Delta Development on the need to investigate the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and approve the recommendations therein (Laid: 23/7/2020).

“That these gross violations should be reported to the anti-graft agencies for further investigation, prosecution and recovery.”

