Reps ask INEC to clean up voter’s register

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clean up the voter’s register by removing names of dead people.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion presented by the lawmaker representing Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopa-muro Federal Constituency of Kogi State, Mr. Leke Abejide, at the plenary.

Abejide had in his presentation noted that the register was populated with names of dead people.

He said the 2023 general elections showed that names of people that passed away several years ago were still in the voter’s register.

He said: “Even the name of my own deceased father who passed on long ago was still on display on the board.

“Apart from dead voters, there are millions of fictitious voters who do not exist anywhere on this planet earth but have their names on INEC registered voters.

“It is believed that this was a result of multiple registrations by Nigerians who had or have the intention of rigging elections.

READ ALSO: Reps to invite INEC chairman over cost of direct primaries

“However, with the advent of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), these faceless individuals can no longer vote.”

On his part, the lawmaker representing Ethiope East/Ethiope West Federal Constituency of Delta State, Ben Igbakpa, alleged that palm kernels were used to thumbprint during registration and voting.

He said such fictitious registrations contributed to the state of the voter register.

The lawmakers recommended that names of individuals who didn’t vote in two election cycles back to back should be deleted from the register and made to register again in future elections.

In his ruling, Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, mandated the House Committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance with the resolution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now