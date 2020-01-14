Reps ask NERC to put new electricity tariff increase on hold

The House of Representatives Committee on Power, on Tuesday asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to halt plans to effect the new electricity tariffs earlier announced.

It would be recalled that NERC recently ordered electricity distribution companies in Nigeria to commence the enforcement of the new tariffs from April 1, 2020. This directive has been met with widespread outcry and disapproval from many quarters.

Chairman, of the Committee, Aliyu Magaji, at a meeting of the committee with NERC, however asked to suspend the implementation of the new tariffs until further consultations are made.

