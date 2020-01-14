Latest Politics Top Stories

Reps ask NERC to put new electricity tariff increase on hold

January 14, 2020
house_of_reps
By Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on Power, on Tuesday asked the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to halt plans to effect the new electricity tariffs earlier announced.

It would be recalled that NERC recently ordered electricity distribution companies in Nigeria to commence the enforcement of the new tariffs from April 1, 2020. This directive has been met with widespread outcry and disapproval from many quarters.

Read also: More suspense as Supreme Court shifts judgement on Kano governorship appeal to Jan. 20

Chairman, of the Committee, Aliyu Magaji, at a meeting of the committee with NERC, however asked to suspend the implementation of the new tariffs until further consultations are made.

More details coming…

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!