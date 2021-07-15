Reps begin inquest into supplementary list, despite disclaimer by Navy

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the supplementary recruitment of 44 candidates by the Nigerian Navy, for allegedly violating the principle of Federal character.

This resolution came despite the disclaimer issued by the Nigerian Navy tagging the list as ‘fake’.

Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the list was fake and did not emanate from the NN headquarters.

The director, therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

However, the resolution by the Reps followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep Ben Igbakpa (PDP-Delta) at the plenary on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Moving the motion, Igbakpa noted that all the successful candidates, called to report for training in two batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School in Rivers State, were all from a particular section of the country.

This, according to him negated the Federal Character principle of inclusivity, equity and fair play.

He said that the Constitution provided that all appointments must reflect Federal Character, adding that there was need to ensure equal representation of the various ethnic extractions in the country.

The lawmaker further disclosed that the principle appeared to have been observed more in the breach.

Appointments and recruitments into government agencies at the federal and state levels must be equitably spread, Igbakpa stated.

According to him, adequate observance and implementation of the Federal Character principle will allay the fears of domination and denial by ethnic minorities and invariably foster national unity.

The House, therefore, directed the Nigerian Navy to immediately suspend the upcoming pre-screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates, with a view to strengthening the Federal Character law and ensuring better and more vigorous enforcement.

Every Nigerian deserved to be treated with dignity and on their rights, irrespective of where they might be located physically in the country, the House added.

It directed that it should be furnished with details of all recruitments from 2014 to date, showing the geographical spread.

The House also mandated its committee on the Navy to investigate the exercise and recommend appropriate measures to be taken against similar Constitutional violations in all government recruitment and report back within 12 weeks for further legislative action.

