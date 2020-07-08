Reps begin power sector probe

The House of Representatives on Wednesday began investigations into activities of the power sector with a view to repositioning the industry for better service delivery.

The probe was organised by the House ad hoc committee led by the Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabimila, said little progress had been recorded in the power sector despite huge investments in the industry by the Federal Government.

Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the forum by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, said it had become increasingly worrisome that successive governments had been unable to fix the problem in the nation’s power sector.

He said: “With the current state of electricity supply apparently dampening the hopes of landmark industrialisation and national development.

READ ASLO: Senate blames Nigerian govt for insolvency in power sector

“At the onset of the 9th House of Representatives, we proposed a legislative agenda that sought to initiate a comprehensive review of all legislations relating to the power sector.

“Today’s activity is an attempt to walk the walk; this investigative hearing is the premise upon which the House of Representatives shall amass adequate information to guide us in causing the required and appropriate legislative intervention in the power sector.”

Doguwa said the committee had been given the mandate to kick start activities relating to the investigation and review of activities of the power sector.

He said that the power sector is critical to national industrialisation and development.

