Politics
Reps begin probe into recruitment irregularities in agencies under Labour Ministry
The House of Representatives has commenced an inquest into the Ministry of Labour and Productivity over alleged irregularities regarding recruitment into the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) and other agencies.
This pledge by the Reps came in the aftermath of a motion by Rep. Ismail Tijani (APC-Kwara), on the floor of the House on Wednesday in Abuja.
According to Tijani, the NSITF is currently recruiting for management positions while alleging that only persons from a particular section of the country were given priority.
This contravened the principles of Federal Character as enshrined in the Constitution, the lawmaker noted.
He also revealed that the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, has been embroiled in a battle to control Departments and Agencies under the ministry, including the NSITF.
“The Minister had been summoned by the National Assembly for the alleged misdemeanor in 2016 and 2021 respectively
READ ALSO: Labour Ministry tasks ICPC to break syndicate of illegal recruitment
“The summons followed allegations of employment irregularities, impunity, and anomalies indicating gross abuse of office
“The current recruitment process at the NSITF, alleged to be biased, could negatively affect the promotion of hardworking staff of the organisation.
”The alleged undue favouritism in the ongoing recruitment exercise at the NSITF could prevent the country from deriving the maximum benefits from the MDAs,” Tijani said.
The House, therefore, mandated the Committees on Federal Character and Labour, Employment and Productivity to investigate the ongoing recruitment in NSITF and other agencies under it.
