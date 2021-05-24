Reps begin public hearing on constitution review June 1 | Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives will begin the public hearing on the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution in the six geopolitical zones in the country on June 1.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma.

Wase is also the Chairman of the House Special Committee on Constitution Review.

The deputy speaker said the committee has invited the general public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and other stakeholders to the public hearings.

The statement read: “The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who is also chairman of the special committee, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, said each zone will have two centres.

“He further stated that the North-Central zone public hearing will be held in Jos, with Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa States and the FCT in attendance, while Lokoja will serve as the second centre with Kogi, Niger and Kwara States.

“The North-East has Bauchi centre which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe States.

“The North-West centre is in Birnin Kebbi with Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto States; while Kano centre, which will hold on 2rd and 3rd June with Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa States.

“The South-East, which has Enugu centre, will host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States; while Owerri centre will host Imo and Abia States.

“The South-West, with a centre in Akure, will host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun States; while Lagos centre will host Lagos, Oyo and Ogun States.

“The South-South zone will hold in Asaba centre on June 2 and 3, comprising Delta, Bayelsa and Edo States; while Uyo centre holds on June 1 and 2 with Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States.”

