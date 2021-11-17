Reps call for immediate action as ASUU, others issue strike ultimatums

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, implored the Federal Government to ensure the prompt resolution of its pre-existing agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order to forestall another round of strike action.

This resolution was moved during plenary in Abuja by Prof. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State in the lower legislative chamber.

In his submission, Ihonvbere said, “We are embarrassed that the Federal Government has, since the last strike was called off in December, 2020, continued to pass the buck, make excuses and engage in diversions and distractions rather than meet the terms of agreement it signed with the union.”

He also bemoaned the strike ultimatum issued by ASUU due to the non-implementation of negotiated agreements with the government

“The Federal Government has not been quite forthcoming, neither has it attached any consistent seriousness to the urgent need to reposition and refocus the education sector in line with our developmental objectives,” Ihonvbere added.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that workers in the education sectors are set for an indefinite industrial action due to non-implementation of agreements and inconsistencies in the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

This was noted on Tuesday in Abuja by the National President of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), Hassan Makolo, during the body’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Makolo said, “It has become impossible for the union to continue to preach procedures to our restive members. We can no longer restrain our members from taking lawful actions that will get them what is due to them.

“We have a Memorandum of Action (MoA), which the Federal Government entered into with our union in respect of our members in the universities and inter-university centres which they have bluntly refused to honour.

“We have a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which we entered into with the government in respect of our members in research institutes almost four years ago and the government has remained lackadaisical and continued to show nonchalance with respect to its implementation.

The same situation exists with federal colleges of education and polytechnics across the length and breadth of the country.”

